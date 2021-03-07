Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Security Forces conduct separate IBOs in Datakhel, North Waziristan

| March 7, 2021
RAWALPINDI, MAR 7 – Security Forces conducted 2  separate IBOs in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, 4 terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam zeb alias Dung  (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) killed.

 

Terrorist commander Abdul Adam zeb remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and local population since 2014 including IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting & organising terrorists in Muhammad khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.

 

Terrorists commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and other TTP’s terrorist commanders. They remained involved in the attacks on Security Forces and LEAs security chekposts, Military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan.

