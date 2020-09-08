Water problem in Islamabad irks residents

The Islamabad gets water from three sources including supply from Khanpur Dam, hundreds of Tube Wells being established in different sectors and household Bore-water

ISLAMABAD: Water resources are really depleting in the country and Islamabad is bitterly hit by the same. No doubt Islamabad is one of the beauteous capital cities in the world, however, the growing population and regular construction of housing colonies on its green land are devastating its natural beauty as well as resources.

Yet need is not fulfilled. In the summer season citizens face problem, in winter the shortage is worse. There is a tanker mafia with the connivance of CDA make millions. Well who cares? If you contact CDA gays deputed for the water issues they would simple say either the dam is empty or the area tube well is out of order. When you ask them from where these tankers are being filled and supplied they would simply say we don’t know. The water supply to the residential area is disconnected to make money by tankers. This is not the problem of only Islamabad but most of the big cities like Karachi face this problem on the regular basis. Few years back the CDA out-sourced water filtration plants to the private companies.

These plants were constructed near the tube wells in various sectors of the city so that people could get the clean drinking water.Unfortunately, today many of these filtration plants are either not being operationalized or out of order. When you talk to the Tube Well operators about their bad condition they reply that these plants are being managed by the private parties not by the CDA.

Surely those who had been awarded the contracts must have made lot of money or maybe CDA might not made required payments to them. Whatever is the case main responsibility lies of the CDA and MCI. There is another administrative issue regarding powers and responsibilities between CDA and Islamabad Metropolitan city administration.