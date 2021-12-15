VI Eastern Partnership Summit kicks off

VI Eastern Partnership Summit has started in Brussels. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is taking part in the summit. There was a formal welcome followed by a working session. Also, during the summit, a working dinner is expected.

EU representative earlier told reporters that the agenda of the summit includes issues related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, reforms in the Eastern Partnership countries and the EU’s commitment to the program. The leaders are also expected to discuss the security situation in the region, including on the border with Ukraine, Belarus, as well as Karabakh issue.