UNICEF will continue to support Pakistan to respond to pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund says it will continue to support the government of Pakistan to respond to the pandemic and to build more resilient health and education systems that can reach every child.

The assurance was given by the UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei, on the conclusion of his first official visit to Pakistan.

He said the COVID-19 related disruptions have left a devastating impact on the most vulnerable children and families over the past year.

George Laryea-Adjei said it is critical to ensure that lifesaving, essential services for children and mothers, including routine immunization, keep running even as the pandemic continues.

He also applauded the commitment of frontline health workers and communities towards a polio-free Pakistan.