UNICEF to provide 1.15 mln corona testing kits to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA): The UNICEF has decided to provide coronavirus

testing kits to Pakistan as the requirement of the country for the

diagnostic kits has increased in the second wave of the disease.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decided to provide 1.15

million COVID-19 testing kits to Pakistan after soaring cases of the

disease in the second spike of the contagious in country, sources said.

Pakistan will receive the consignment of testing kits from the UN Agency

in January 2021, sources further said.

According to sources, the UNICEF will provide coronavirus testing kits

to Pakistan with the funding from the World Bank.

The health authorities have made contacts on the world level for

procurement of the testing kits, sources said.

“The provinces will inform the federal authorities about their

requirement of testing kits, and the consignment supplied by the UNICEF

will be distributed among the provinces,” sources said.

“The health authorities will allocate 4,50,000 corona testing kits to

Sindh,” the sources added.

As many as 2,615 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the

country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of

infections to 457,288.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 80 more

people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death

toll from the disease to 9,330.

A total of 37,206 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of

which 2,615 turned out to be positive.

The positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.02 per cent,

the NCOC said. DNA

