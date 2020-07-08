UN may meet fate of League of Nations if it fails to resolve Kashmir issue: Shehryar Afridi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8 – Chairman of Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that India’s unilateral action of annexing Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) was in blatant violation of United Nations charter and it may trigger a new conflict in the region.

Addressing a seminar on New Domicile Law in the IOJK, Shehryar Afridi said that India’s unilateral action of annexing IOJK through military force had already triggered a new border conflict in Ladakh and this may jeopardize the regional stability. “India’s actions are tantamount to jeopardizing the world peace as China, Pakistan and India, the three countries who have a claim on Kashmir, are nuclear-capable countries. India can’t get away with Kashmir occupation,” he added.

He said that the Indian occupation of Kashmir had sent a message of ‘might is right’ to the world and if the United Nations fails to intervene, its fate would not be different from League of Nations which had failed to resolve disputes and conflicts. Afridi urged the people of Pakistan to take to the roads to lodge their protest on India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

“If the Americans can take to the streets in huge numbers despite the spread of Coronavirus epidemic on the murder of George Floyd, why can’t Pakistanis lodge their protest? We need to engage our youth on Kashmir issue and build new narratives on Kashmir by exposing the Indian atrocities against helpless Kashmiri people through social media,” he said.

“The illegal act of fascist Indian regime has pushed the region towards a nuclear war. If the world fails to intervene now, the implications of a nuclear conflict would go beyond region,” he said. Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised him to prove myself as a son of Kashmir and I would leave no stone unturned to raise my voice at all forums to help resolve the Kashmir issue. He assured the Kashmiri people that Kashmir Committee would raise Kashmir issue at all forums. He said that he would reach out to all Kashmiri leaders. He said that the goal of Kashmiris was not far away and soon Kashmir would be free from the occupation of India. Hurriyat Conference leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Rafique Dar, Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Manzoor Gilani, Sardar Usman Attique and others also addressed.