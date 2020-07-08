RCCI donates Oxygen cylinders to RIU

RAWALPINDI, JULY 8 (DNA) – A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and called on MS RIU Dr. Khalid Randhawa.

The delegation included Chamber President Saboor Malik, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Former President Najam Rehan and Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan.

Dr. Khalid Randhawa gave a short briefing to the delegation on the Corona epidemic and facilities being provided to the patients. He appreciated the donation of oxygen gas cylinders by the RCCI and said that many patients were on ventilators.

With this donation, the hospital will get a lot of relief and the patients will not have to face any problem.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber, Saboor Malik, said that the Rawalpindi Chamber has been at the forefront under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and always take lead on key challenges including earthquakes and natural calamities.

Masks, sanitizers and protective equipment were distributed free of charge during the Corona epidemic. “The epidemic is no less than a challenge,” he said. It can only be controlled through SOPs and security measures.=DNA

