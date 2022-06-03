Ulemas-Mashaykh urge pilgrims to stay away from any kind of political sloganeering

LAHORE, JUN 3 /DNA/ – Ulemas-Mashaykh have urged on pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia for Hajj to fully abide by the code of conduct issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, and to stay away from any kind of political and sectarian sloganeering and negative activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While speaking at “Hajj Conference” held here on Friday at Grand Jamia Masjid Baharia Town Lahore in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Secretary General International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, Ulemas-Mashayh said that this year, one million pilgrims will perform Hajj.

The Ulemas-Mashaykh at Hajj Conference also lauded Hajj arrangements for pilgrims on part of government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by paying tributes to Saudi Arabia government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing with Hajj Conference, the Ulemas-Mashaykh said that the government of Pakistan should provide subsidy to the poor and middle class adding that subsidy on ‘Nafli Hajj’ for affluent sections of the society should end.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Secretary General International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council presided over the conference, while notable religious scholars including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri and others also addressed with the Hajj Conference held at Grand Jamia Masjid Baharia Town Lahore.

The Code of Conduct for Pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah issued at the conference states that Hajj is an mandatory act of worship which is dutified on those who can afford it.

During the last two years, Saudi government has not allowed pilgrims from out of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on account of Coronavirus limits.

The government of Saudi Arabia has made arrangements for the Hajj for one million pilgrims this year, which is commendable, said Ulemas-Mashaykh addressing with Hajj Conference.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in heading of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman has ensured best available arrangements for pilgrims this year.

Pilgrims of Hajj this year must abide by the laws of Saudi Arabia and not in any way violate the laws of Saudi Arabia.

Any kind of political and sectarian activity is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; therefore Pilgrims should pay attention to worship and avoid to become part of any political and sectarian debates and gatherings.

Violation of laws can create problems not only for this person or group but also for other pilgrims and Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Secretary General International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while addressing with Hajj Conference said that the Harmain Al-Sharifain is part of Muslim’s unity and oneness. Muslims of all the religious sects and Fiqqa say prayers inside Harmain Al-Sharifain without any difference and discrimination.

Hajj is a symbol of the greatness, unity and glory of the Muslims. Therefore, the pilgrims of Hajj should not violate rules and laws of the government of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during Hajj days.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj, Ministry of Interior has always tried to create maximum facilities for pilgrims of Hajj and Umrah.

Every ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has tried his best to provide facilities to the pilgrims.

Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain and his Crown Prince and the rest of his government staff remained committed to provide facilities for the pilgrims.

Leading Ulemas, religious Scholars, Jurists, Muftis, and Muhadiseen have instructed women to offer prayers in their rooms in the presence of rush inside Harmain Al-Sharifain and also stated that insha’Allah they will be rewarded for offering prayers in their rooms.

As they are saying prayers in the limits of Harmain Al-Sharifain, they will found reward of prayers as observed inside Harmain Al-Sharifain, and this is the ruling for the weak and the sick during Hajj days.

During the Hajj days, do not try to establish a political arena in Saudi Arabia and especially in Mecca, Madinah, Mina and Arafat and do not be a part of any such effort.

The purpose of all these forces is only to destroy the peace and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain and to create difficulties for the pilgrims.

One shouldstay away from all such individuals, groups, and elements who do this and if you come across any such thing, be sure to inform your group leader and do not pay attention to rumors.

In the same way, some groups and individuals come to the buildings of the pilgrims and tell them about the issues of Hajj which they would not have been told by their respective scholars and Ulemas-Mashayk.

In case of such situation, instead of arguing with these individuals, try to stay away from such persons and elements and let them know that we have been guided by our scholars, so do not try to make us aware of your teachings.

Meanwhile in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah clearly follow the instructions of your group leader on their way in and out. Do not be in any hurry and haste because if there is an accident as a result of haste then who will be responsible for it?

Similarly, in the case of Rami Jamrat, follow the instructions of the scholars and group leader in the caravan and do not demonstrate any haste.

On the issue of Rami Jamrat, keep in mind the instructions and facilities mentioned by one’s guide and Mufti-e-Azam in the light of Islamic law for women, the sick and the weak, and when Allah Almighty has provided facilities for you, then take advantage of these facilities and do not create problems for oneslef and others.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also said that Hajj conferences, seminars and training sessions are being organized across the country in collaboration with the Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council for intending pilgrims from Pakistan.