Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday
kyiv: Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.
Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.
« 3rd Chief of Air Staff int’l open sailing championship concludes (Previous News)
(Next News) OIC-FM urged to pass resolution on Dr Aafia »
Related News
PM, Speaker have abrogated the constitution: Chairman Bilawal
Islamabad, MAR 20 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his pressRead More
Reference to be filed today: Asad
Staff Report ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announcedRead More
Comments are Closed