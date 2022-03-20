Sunday, March 20, 2022
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday

March 20, 2022

kyiv: Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.

