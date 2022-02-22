Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Main Menu

Two men killed, one injured in Gujrat city

| February 22, 2022

Yoosuf Bhutta

GUJRAT:  /DNA/ – Two persons were killed while another seriously injured over an old enmity by some unidentified armed persons here Tuesday morning. It is reported that three persons including a father and his son were going to district courts on a motorcycle to appear before a judge. When they reached near DheruGhunnaphatak, some unidentified persons opened unprovoked firing on them. As a result, Maqsood Ahmed and his son Abdul Maalik were killed on the spot while their one companion Muhammad Ashraf was seriously injured. The I injured person was rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. The heirs of the slain persons, putting the dead bodies on GT road staged a protest and urged the police to immediately arrest the culprits. All the victims were residents of village Shahabdiwal. Rehmania police are further investigating.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador invites businessmen to explore opportunities in Nepal

Ambassador Tapas further highlighted Nepal and Sindh have spiritual connections that a pilgrimage site inRead More

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan Airport

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to targetRead More

Comments are Closed