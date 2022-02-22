Two men killed, one injured in Gujrat city
Yoosuf Bhutta
GUJRAT: /DNA/ – Two persons were killed while another seriously injured over an old enmity by some unidentified armed persons here Tuesday morning. It is reported that three persons including a father and his son were going to district courts on a motorcycle to appear before a judge. When they reached near DheruGhunnaphatak, some unidentified persons opened unprovoked firing on them. As a result, Maqsood Ahmed and his son Abdul Maalik were killed on the spot while their one companion Muhammad Ashraf was seriously injured. The I injured person was rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. The heirs of the slain persons, putting the dead bodies on GT road staged a protest and urged the police to immediately arrest the culprits. All the victims were residents of village Shahabdiwal. Rehmania police are further investigating.
Related News
Ambassador invites businessmen to explore opportunities in Nepal
Ambassador Tapas further highlighted Nepal and Sindh have spiritual connections that a pilgrimage site inRead More
Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan Airport
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to targetRead More
Comments are Closed