Two men killed, one injured in Gujrat city

Yoosuf Bhutta

GUJRAT: /DNA/ – Two persons were killed while another seriously injured over an old enmity by some unidentified armed persons here Tuesday morning. It is reported that three persons including a father and his son were going to district courts on a motorcycle to appear before a judge. When they reached near DheruGhunnaphatak, some unidentified persons opened unprovoked firing on them. As a result, Maqsood Ahmed and his son Abdul Maalik were killed on the spot while their one companion Muhammad Ashraf was seriously injured. The I injured person was rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital. The heirs of the slain persons, putting the dead bodies on GT road staged a protest and urged the police to immediately arrest the culprits. All the victims were residents of village Shahabdiwal. Rehmania police are further investigating.