Turkish President calls for peaceful, diplomatic solution to tensions in eastern Ukraine

| April 11, 2021

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the worrying developments in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and Moscow.

During a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the current crisis must be resolved peacefully by diplomatic means in line with the territorial integrity of Ukraine and international laws.

