Turkish envoy shares details of July 15 coup

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul says Turkey will never forget Pakistani support during difficult times; announces plantation ceremony on 15th in Fatima Jinnah Park

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said on 15 July one of the most treacherous attempts was made on the people of Turkey with a view to making the Turkish people slaves, but the brave Turkish people valiantly thwarted that attempt.

Ostensibly, the Turkish people had to pay a price also. And what was that price; the price was bombing of the presidential palace; bombing of the Turkish national assembly and bombing of police headquarters; intelligence headquarters and Special Forces headquarters. But at the end of the day will of the people prevailed and the move was vehemently rejected.

The ambassador expressed these views during a press conference on Tuesday. A commemoration ceremony will take place on July 15. The ambassador shall also plant a tree in the Fatima Jinnah Park.

The Ambassador further said, 15th of July coup attempt was planned by the FETO leadership and carried out by members of the organization, whom infiltrated into our army by disobeying the chain of command of the armed forces.

“We have never before witnessed such savagery and treachery in our history as the one exhibited by the perpetrators of this coup attempt: our Parliament Building, the Presidential complex, the building of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), buildings of the Turkish National Police, the Headquarters of the Police Special Operations Department located in Ankara was bombed by rogue pilots”.

While giving an account of what happened on July 15 the ambassador said Tanks were driven to the streets to mow down innocent civilians, while helicopters and jets dropped bombs from the air and shot everyone in sight. That night, two hundred and fifty one citizens were killed and more than two thousand people were injured.

Ambassador said in the past three years, the fight against FETO both inside and outside Turkey has constituted one of the main priorities of our State. Within Turkey, our efforts are being conducted under three pillars: a) Firstly, on the basis of the rule of law, the perpetrators of the 15th of July coup attempt have been brought to justice. b) FETO’s organizational structure within governmental institutions has been unveiled; administrative and judicial procedures have been initiated against its members and hence the “parallel state structure” has been brought down. Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa thanked people of Pakistan and Pakistani government for standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Turkey by extending whole hearted support. He said the FETO organization also made inroads into Pakistani society by establishing schools.