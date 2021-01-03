Turkish envoy grieved over coal miners’ incident

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Turkish envoy Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has strongly condemned coal miners’ killings in Balochistan. In a Tweet message on Sunday the Turkish ambassador said We are deeply saddened by the news that at least 11 coalminers lost their lives in a terrorist attack perpetrated in the Mach area of Balochistan.

‘We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives’, the message further read.