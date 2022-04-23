Saturday, April 23, 2022
Turkish embassy marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

| April 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD, APR 23 /DNA/ – 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Ceremony and an iftar organized by TIKA Islamabad for the children studying at the Al-Khidmat Orphanage were held at Turkish Embassy.

