Turkish embassy marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day
ISLAMABAD, APR 23 /DNA/ – 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Ceremony and an iftar organized by TIKA Islamabad for the children studying at the Al-Khidmat Orphanage were held at Turkish Embassy.
