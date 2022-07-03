Turkish Embassy grieved over losses

DNA

Islamabad, JUL 3: Turkish Embassy in Islamabad has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in bus accident in Sherani Balochistan. In a social media message the Turkish Embassy said.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the unfortunate bus accident in Shirani,Balochistan.We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the families&friends affected by this tragedy.We also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured”.