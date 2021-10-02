Turkish Deputy Defence Chief visits Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan

Baku, OCT 2: The Turkish delegation that was led by Deputy Defence Chief, Muhsin Dere visited Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Exclave.

At the meeting with the delegation, Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly, Vasif Talibov told his satisfaction with Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation.

He said that Nakhchivan’s security has been assured by cooperative army-building operations. He expressed gratitude to Turkey for its political and spiritual assistance for Azerbaijan. Especially during the 44-day war in 2020 between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Muhsin Dere congratulated Azerbaijan on its historic win in the 44-day war. He also emphasized the importance of the work done in the sector of army building as part of the two nations’ relations. Along with the strategic and geographical significance of Nakhchivan.