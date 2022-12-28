Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Main Menu

Turkish defence minister, intelligence chief in Moscow for talks

| December 28, 2022

ANKARA: Türkiye’s defense and intelligence chiefs traveled to Russia on Wednesday. National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), will hold multiple meetings in the capital Moscow, according to diplomatic sources.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Turkish defence minister, intelligence chief in Moscow for talks

ANKARA: Türkiye’s defense and intelligence chiefs traveled to Russia on Wednesday. National Defense Minister HulusiRead More

U.S. says it is concerned by China’s ‘provocative military activity’ near Taiwan

WASHINGTON: The United States is concerned by China’s military activity near Taiwan, which it calledRead More

Comments are Closed