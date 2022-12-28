Turkish defence minister, intelligence chief in Moscow for talks
ANKARA: Türkiye’s defense and intelligence chiefs traveled to Russia on Wednesday. National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), will hold multiple meetings in the capital Moscow, according to diplomatic sources.
« Surveillance system in place at all entry points of Pakistan to prevent Covid spread: officials (Previous News)
(Next News) 7,000 and 10,000 TTP men in region: Sanaullah »
Related News
Turkish defence minister, intelligence chief in Moscow for talks
ANKARA: Türkiye’s defense and intelligence chiefs traveled to Russia on Wednesday. National Defense Minister HulusiRead More
U.S. says it is concerned by China’s ‘provocative military activity’ near Taiwan
WASHINGTON: The United States is concerned by China’s military activity near Taiwan, which it calledRead More
Comments are Closed