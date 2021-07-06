Trade Unions at RCCI urges for Presidential Ordinance to remove anomalies in budget

RAWALPINDI, JUL 6 (DNA) – An important meeting of the city-wide traders’ association was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

At the meeting, the business representatives unanimously strongly demanded that Section 203A be completely abolished via Presidential Ordinance and anti-business clauses be withdrawn. Taxpayers should not be harassed. If the concerns are not addressed, a shutter down call can be given.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza in his address said that tere are a number of legal loopholes and anomalies in the fiscal budget that could lead to business closures. The section 203A is not acceptable and the Government must realize the ground realities, he added. This section will open the harassment flood gates, he cautioned. The stakeholders should be consulted to resolve the point of sale issue, he further added.

Former President and group leader Sohail Altaf said that the changes in customs and income tax laws have made business more difficult than ever. On the one hand, the Finance Minister in his budget speech introduced a self-assessment scheme and on the other hand, the FBR is sending notices. The business community has made the most sacrifices during the Corona pandemic. Instead of providing relief, government budgetary policies are likely to disrupt business, he added.

It was decided at the meeting that a committee would be constituted at the level of Chamber and Traders Association and the Charter of Demand would be placed before the Government, Finance Minister and FBR. The meeting also prayed for the former RCCI president and group leader Sheikh Shabbir (late).=DNA

