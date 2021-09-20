Top TTP commander killed



RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down a notorious and key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Safiullah in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Safiullah hailed from Mir Ali and was involved in the murder of four women who belonged to a non-governmental organisation, said the military’s media wing.

Safiullah was also involved in the target-killing of Federal Works Organisation (FWO) engineers, confirmed the ISPR, adding that he had also conducted IED attacks on security forces and was planning attacks on them.

The notorious TTP commander was also involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other offences.

Weapons and ammunition in large quantities were obtained from the notorious commander, said the ISPR.