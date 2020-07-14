Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

| July 14, 2020
RAWALPINDI, JULY 14 (DNA) – Terrorist fire raid on Security Forces routine patrolling party near Gichak valley, Kahan, Panjgoor Balochistan.

 

3 soldiers embraced shahadat while 8 soldiers received injuries, including an officer. 5 injured are critical. The Injured soldiers have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.

