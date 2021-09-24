This is the first govt that has left media completely independent: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 24: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday his government was the first in Pakistan’s history to allow “complete independence” to the media.

“I challenge that there has never been a government in Pakistan’s history [like this] that left the media completely unrestrained,” he said, adding that the independence allowed to the press could easily be gauged from by evaluating “how many of the last three year’s news programmes were pro and how many were anti-government”.

“I guarantee you that 70pc of the programmes and angling in major newspapers was against us.”