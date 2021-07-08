ISLAMABAD: Intrafaith and interfaith harmony is the need of the hour. Unity is a symbol of national solidarity. The environment and climate are our common heritage. Protecting it is our national responsibility.

Women have an important role to play in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Protecting the rights of children and women is our first responsibility. Androulla Kaminara Ambassador of EU, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Dr. Qibla Ayaz and Ejaz Alam Augustine addressed at Intrafaith and Interfaith Roundtable Peace Conference at Lahore. Lahore, 5 July 2021: A one-day Intrafaith and Interfaith roundtable conference was held at Avari Hotel Lahore in collaboration with the Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan and the European Union Delegation to Pakistan. The conference was attended by representatives of all denominations, great scholars and leaders of world religions and civil society, human rights and women rights experts and environmentalists.

Mr. Ijaz Alam Augustine, Provincial Minister for Human Rights attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest. Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ijaz Alam said that intolerance, violence and religious extremism are amongst the major challenges being faced by the state of Pakistan today. Today’s conference is a proof that there is no shortage of good people in our country who strive to achieve good and noble goals.

Ms. Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, spoke on women and children’s rights and said that the protection of the rights of women and children is one of the top priorities. The issues of underage young girls’ marriages and forced conversions were discussed at length.

Ms. Kaminara stressed on the importance of climate and environment and emphasized that protection of the environment is a common responsibility of all of us. Addressing the participants, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan and Khateeb Imam Badshahi Masjid Lahore said that intrafaith and interfaith harmony is the need of the hour.

The efforts of all the delegates and participants in this regard are commendable. At this time, the country is in dire need of unity and solidarity. Representatives of all religions, scholars and leaders should make efforts to promote unity and brotherhood in Pakistan. Religious scholars and leaders have always played a key role in unity and solidarity.

The role of scholars against extremism and terrorism is praiseworthy. Islam is a religion of peace. We must emphasize religious harmony and tolerance. Maulana Azad paid high tribute to Ms. Androulla Kaminara, the Ambassador of the European to Pakistan and Prof. Qibla Ayaz Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology for holding this successful conference.