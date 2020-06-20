Technological transfer, mechanization main factors for agro economic success: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Technological transfer, mechanization,

institution building and transfer of seed technology are the main

factors for agro economic success.

Quaid e Azam has dreamt a prosperous Pakistan and agriculture plays

important role in our economy. This was said by Federal Minister for

National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday while

chairing meeting of NFS&R Think Tank.

Federal Minister also mentioned that the concept of attaching think

tanks with ministries have been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan to

find solutions of key issues. The focus of think tank is to raise the

production of key strategic products.

Federal Minister also added that after 18th amendment, country’s agro

economy has changed because of devolution of power to provinces. He was

of the view that country’s population is increasing. So we need to

increase our per hectare production. He asked to make a mechanism

through which farmers can practice applied research in the fields.

Syed Fakhar Imam stressed on the three pillars of Agricultural system –

research, extension and agricultural higher education – as the

agricultural knowledge triangle and suggest that this triangle should be

planned and sequenced as a system rather than as separate entities.

Later on Secretary NFS&R, Omar Hamid briefed the participants about

potential issues of Food Security.

It was discussed that purpose of creation of Think Tank of sectoral

experts to continue evolving situation. It is the need of time to engage

stake holders and to provide quality and diversity. During meeting, Dr.

Ashraf, VC Agriculture University, Faislabad mentioned that as per FAO

data of last year, Pakistan is ahead of India in case of cotton and

maize production.

He said research should be focussed on cotton seed. Even the research

should be consortium based. The nutritious food security should be given

importance. Dr. Rizwan, a participant from Agriculture University,

Peshawar mentioned about issue of climate change. He also asked to

control smuggling of food to neighbouring countries.

Dr. Sulehri, head of SDPI mentioned about other things like agri zoning

and crop insurance. He requested Federal Minister to pilot crop

insurance in few vulnerable areas. He also focussed on early warning

system for locusts. He drew attention of Federal Minister on Beijing

Hybrid Wheat Seed. It is a drought resistant seed. Federal Minister

enquired about field trials of these seeds.

Dr. Irfan, VC Agriculture University, Multan replied that these seeds

are trialled for 1 year in KPK, Sindh and Punjab. On the other hand, Dr.

Khursheed, Livestock and Husbandry Commissioner mentioned there is a

dire need of livestock census. He mentioned that live stock industry is

driven by dairy industry.

Right now only 6% of milk is processed and there is a need to increase

it upto 30%.He also said that beef/mutton breed should be given

importance. Poultry sector fulfills need of Pakistan and Afghanistan as

well. He mentioned that livestock shares 8% of total export pie of

country, resulting in USD 400 to 500.Federal Minister enquired about

vaccine of foot and mouth disease of cattles.

Dr. Khursheed replied that 25mn dose of vaccine is imported, while 5 to

6 mn doses are domestically made. Federal Minister concluded the meeting

on the note of hope that things will change positively for agricultural

sector in future and farmers will be prosperous He concluded that

Pakistan has best irrigation system on which agriculture dependents.

Pakistan just need to increase value addition. DNA