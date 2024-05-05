‘Taste the World’ food festival at Serena Hotel

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels said, our commitment to cultural diplomacy extends beyond hospitality, it is about creating meaningful connections through shared experiences

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The International Food Festival – Taste the World – was held featuring 29 embassies as a fundraising event. The event is a celebration of culinary diversity and cultural exchange, bringing people together through the universal language of food. The participating embassies offered a unique and authentic taste through cuisine ranging from savory dishes to sweet treats representing the flavors and traditions of the world.

Taste of the World, a charity event, is the collaborative effort of many embassies, IFWA (Islamabad Foreign Women’s Association), Serena Hotels, the Head of Missions’ Spouses (HOMS) Group with the participation of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA). IFWA and the Serena Hotels have a long history of partnership that aims to make a meaningful impact by raising funds for charity projects that benefit vulnerable groups, especially women and children in Pakistan.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels said, our commitment to cultural diplomacy extends beyond hospitality, it is about creating meaningful connections through shared experiences. Taste the World is not just a culinary event; it is a celebration of diversity, unity, and compassion. Through the language of food, we bridge cultures, nurture understanding, and empower communities. I am also pleased to announce that the proceeds from this event will be directed towards IFWA funds, aimed at supporting underprivileged communities. Together with IFWA, we embark on a culinary journey that enriches lives and fosters a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

IFWA is a non-political, non-profit charitable organization established in 1995 by women from around the world, living in Islamabad. IFWA’s organizing committee, drawn from volunteering spouses of foreign diplomats and expats, creates an exciting program of cultural and social activities with all profits going to worthwhile causes. Through various programs and initiatives, IFWA provides support, resources and opportunities to women and children in need, and those facing social and economic challenges.

Some past projects include donating 100 wheelchairs to the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, providing school supplies to the Haraf Foundation, Khatoon-e-Fatima High School, and Al-Firdous Community Model School, as well as medical equipment to Care for Special Persons (CFSP). IFWA launched a charity drive to respond to emergency needs by The International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) after the devastating floods in 2022 by purchasing equipment for a mobile Nurturing Care Center.=DNA