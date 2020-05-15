Faisalabad: / DNA / Tandlianwala: Iqbal Colony Area: 8-family members Confirmed of Corona virus

Mr. Qari Ibrahim, who was Retired from the Government job.

In the Recent past history, Qari Ibrahim went to Baluchistan with the Tablighi Jamaat to Preach.

After caming back, firstly he visited her sister for temporarily stay.

When he feel some doubt, he Reported the Corona virus from a Local Lab, which Came Back Positive, and he Remained silent.

Someone from his own family told the health department team about Qari Ibrahim situation and his positive result. Even the report was positive but he did not tell anyone, and remained silent.

Medical team examined family member of her sister’s house, and reported that all of family member got Positive results. 8 Members of his family who came to Positive.

A Residents of iqbal colony, Tandliyanwala, Mr. Imran said very Sadly, that Qari Ibrahim is not a resident of Tandlianwala. Due to his negligence, eight people in Tandlianwala became infected with the corona virus.

Talk to A.C. City (Syed Ayoub Bukhari) advised This message to all the people, do not play with you families lives and don’t take any risk for the individuals and siblings.