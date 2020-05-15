Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

GM HR, PTCL hands over cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head of SKRC

May 15, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 (DNA) – As part of PTCL’s Coronavirus support and relief package, the company is supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of enhancing Coronavirus testing facilities.

Nadeem Nazir, GM HR, PTCL presenting cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head, Shaukat Khanum Research Center, along with Akram Zubair, GM Admin & Security, PTCL and Zeeshan Sarwar, Head of Corporate Collaboration, Shaukat Khanum Research Center.

