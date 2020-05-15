GM HR, PTCL hands over cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head of SKRC

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 (DNA) – As part of PTCL’s Coronavirus support and relief package, the company is supporting Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of enhancing Coronavirus testing facilities.

Nadeem Nazir, GM HR, PTCL presenting cheque to Nadeem Hashmi, Marketing Head, Shaukat Khanum Research Center, along with Akram Zubair, GM Admin & Security, PTCL and Zeeshan Sarwar, Head of Corporate Collaboration, Shaukat Khanum Research Center.

