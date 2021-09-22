Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Taliban seek permission to address world leaders at UN

| September 22, 2021

The Taliban have sought permission to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week.

This was requested in a letter sent by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres’ spokesperson, Farhan Haq has confirmed Muttaqi’s letter.

The Taliban have named its Doha-based emissary Sohail Shaheen as its permanent ambassador in the United Nations

The Taliban also challenged the credentials of the former ambassador of Afghanistan in the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai saying his diplomatic mission is over.

The request for representation has been sent to UN General Assembly’s nine-member Credentials Committee to make a decision.

