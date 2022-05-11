Taimur Jhagra says we have to increase number of universities in the province

Peshawar, MAY 11 /DNA/ – The Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra has said that we have to increase the number of universities in the province and also pay attention to their quality. The provincial government is introducing education policies keeping in view the market demand.

We can successfully tackle the challenge of unemployment by creating more opportunities for vocational education. The services rendered by Khyber Medical University (KMU) through medical education and research as well as through the Public Health Reference Lab and Corona Vaccination Center during the Corona Outbreak are a testament to the vision, priorities and performance of the provincial government.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at KMU to distribute scholarship cheques among students and to inaugurate a new branch of Khyber Bank at KMU.On the occasion, Minister Higher Education Kamran Bangash, former Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan, Deans of various faculties, Directors, Faculty, administrative officers and a large number of students were also present. Taimur Jhagra said that despite the difficult situation, the provincial government has taken revolutionary steps in the fields of health and education, a prime example of which is the provision of free medical care up to Rs one million to every citizen of the province. He said that we are proud of the services rendered by KMU in the field of medical education and hoped that this journey of success would be continued with the same enthusiasm. He said that since health is related to human lives, we have to keep this sacred profession free from politics.Earlier addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that in a short span of time, the number of educational institutions affiliated with KMU in various fields has reached 200 and the number of students has crossed the figure of 50,000 which is a sign of full confidence in KMU.He said that it was gratifying that KMU was bearing the financial burden of 80% of its expenses and this honor was unmatched by any other public sector university in the province.He said that after setting up eight campuses in different districts of the province including Islamabad, KMU would soon open sub-campus in the merged tribal district of North Waziristan. He said that nine different types of scholarships are being provided to the students in KMU from which thousands of students are benefiting which constitutes about one third of the total students of the University. He thanked the Minister for Health and Finance and the management of Khyber Bank for opening a branch of the Bank in the university and reiterated all possible cooperation with Khyber Bank in the future as well.Provincial Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash and former Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also addressed the function and answered questions from students. In the end, scholarship cheques were distributed among 37 students under HEC Need based and Pak USAID Scholarships programs.