T20 Cup: India steal match from Pakistan

Another disappointment

After containing India to a small total Pakistani batsmen failed to chase even a small total

Afzal Javed/DNA

NEW YORK: India literally stole the match from Pakistan by registering a thrilling victory. India won the match by 6 runs.

Pakistani batsmen failed to live up to the expectations and miserably failed to even chase the small total. Indians played like a team and fought till the end.

Earlier, Pakistan lost three wickets to archrivals India as their stride for the 120-run target to win the crucial match continued at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Pakistani pacers shined at the biggest cricket match of T20 World Cup 2024, as they restricted India to a meagre 119 runs.

The Men in Green need 120 runs to win as it is make-or-break showdown for the national squad after the shocking loss against United States in their first match of the mega tournament.

As Pakistan began the run-chase, India took first wicket, sending skipper Babar Azam to the dugout for just 13 runs of 10 balls.

Beyond expectations, Rohit Sharma and Co failed to score big as they were bowled out in quick dismissals in just the 18th over of the first innings.

The Men in Green made early progress against archrivals, routing out the opening pair Virat Kohli and skipper Sharma, after the match resumed following a brief delay caused by rain.

Soon after Naseem Shah struck again as he bowled out Axar Patel for 18 out of 20 balls.

India were 89-4 when Mohammad Amir took one for his mate Haris Rauf, sending Suryakumar Yadav to the dugout for 8 off seven balls.

Shivam Dube walked in only to return back to pavillion with just three runs in his bag.

Amir looked for a hat-trick with the fall of seventh wicket of Ravindra Jadeja 0-1, quickly after dismissal of Rishabh Pant for 42 off 31.

The tail enders were also sent packing as Pakistan built pressure with quick wickets towards the end of nerve-wracking innings.

India were put to bat first as Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against the archrivals in the most-anticipated match at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally as both teams reignite their rivalry.