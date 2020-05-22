Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Survivors rescued from PK-8303 crash site

| May 22, 2020
  • Survivors rescued and transferred to nearby hospitals.
  • Rescue missions underway as all forces coordinate with general public to rescue survivors.
  • PIA plane carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew has survivors, although the number is not confirmed.

In a tragic set of events, there is a glimmer of hope as survivors have reportedly been rescued and transferred to nearby hospitals in Karachi.

The report comes from confirmed contact of one family member with a close relative who was reportedly on the recently crashed PIA plane PK-8303 which unfortunately crashed due to technical faults in a residential area in Karachi.

The plane had 91 passengers and 8 crew members.

At the current time, it is unclear on how many of the 99 have survived the plane crash but it is confirmed that there are survivors.

