Survivors rescued from PK-8303 crash site

In a tragic set of events, there is a glimmer of hope as survivors have reportedly been rescued and transferred to nearby hospitals in Karachi.

The report comes from confirmed contact of one family member with a close relative who was reportedly on the recently crashed PIA plane PK-8303 which unfortunately crashed due to technical faults in a residential area in Karachi.