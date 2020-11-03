Super Over to decide third Pakistan-Zimbabwe ODI

Pakistan have set a three-run target after losing Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman for two on the board. Musa Khan scores a last-ball boundary to take the match into Super Over.

Pakistan: 278-9 (50 overs)

WICKET: Babar’s resistance comes to an end as he is caught behind for 125.

Pakistan: Pakistan 266-9 (48.6 overs)

WICKET: Shaheen Shah Afridi is caught at the outfield for two

Pakistan: 266-8 (48.5 overs)

WICKET: Blessing Muzarabani breaks the partnership as Wahab after his vital 52-run knock.

Pakistan: 251-7 (46.5 overs)