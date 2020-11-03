Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan keen to strengthen economic, political ties with friends: President

| November 3, 2020
ISLAMABAD, NOV 03 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan wants to further strengthen and enhance economic, trade and political relations with friendly countries.

He was talking to newly appointed envoys of China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Maldives in Islamabad Tuesday.

The President briefed the envoys about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. He also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India has transformed the entire valley into world’s largest open-air prison. He urged the international community to take note of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against Muslims and other minority groups.

Earlier, Ambassador-designate of China Nong Rong, Ambassador-designate of Afghanistan Najibullah Alikhil, Ambassador-designate of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, High Commissioner-dHigh Commissioner-designate of Maldives Ms. Farzana Zahir presented their credentials to the President. = DNA

