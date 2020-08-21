Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Struggle for development to continue under Imran’s leadership: Shibli

| August 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 18: Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting briefing media persons regarding 2 years performance of the Government.=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the struggle for the development and prosperity of the nation would continue.

In a tweet, he said that he was deeply grateful to the cabinet members to become part of the government’s campaign to highlight its two-year performance.

He also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the media persons for conveying the message of the government performance to the people. = DMA

