Staff member of African mission booked

Staff member booked on harassment charges

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Police have booked a Pakistan staff member of an African embassy on the charges of sexual harassment. An FIR has been registered in the Police Station Ratta Amral, Rawalpindi.

According to the details a staff member working in an African embassy tried to sexually harass a women hailing from Rawalpindi. He promised her a job in the embassy and in return asked for an immoral act.

The affected woman in her complaint submitted before the police that she was a housewife and looking for a job. The man in question approached her and promised her a job. He also asked for her pictures and other details. But after some time he started blackmailing her.

She further told the police that due to his threats her family life was disturbed badly therefore she decided to lodge a formal complaint.

Police, after registering the First Information Report (FIR) , have started further investigations.