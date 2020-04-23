Special commercial flight to Frankfurt on 26th

ISLAMABAD (DNA) -Despite the decision of Pakistani authorities to extend the suspension of domestic and international flights until 30th April 2020 a special commercial flight of Pakistan International Airways (PIA) has been arranged from Islamabad to Frankfurt on 26th April 2020 at 07:00 am. Being not a repatriation flight in a classical sense – as the Embassy organized on 30 March and 4 April 2020 – the flight on 26th April will be operated by PIA solely which means that the Embassy has no role in pre-selecting passengers.

According to an announcement made on the website of the German embassy, this offer is available for travellers from Germany, i.e. German nationals and Pakistani (or third country) nationals with valid residence permit (“Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungserlaubnis” or Blue Card holders) in Germany. The flight is equally open to European citizens with a valid transit arrangement. The responsibility for complying with transit and possibly quarantine requirements for the onward journey from Frankfurt to final destinations in EU countries, including onward flight tickets, rests with the respective traveller.

The ticket price is 140.000 PKR including taxes. Tickets need to be purchased individually via one of the two following options: either at PIA ticket offices or by sending a booking request via email to specialflights@piac.aero Please read the pdf document for further information on the two booking options.

In case you would like to return to Germany, the Embassy recommends to make use of this special commercial flight. It is right now not foreseeable whether/when there will be other flight options from Pakistan to Germany.

The Pakistani Ministry of Interior has decided that validity of all types of Pakistani visas issued to foreign nationals presently in Pakistan that have expired since 15 March 2020 or about to expire by 30 April 2020 will be deemed valid until 30 April 2020.

An obligatory quarantine of 14 days for all Germans, EU citizens, citizens of a Schengen-associated state or residents returning after a several days long trip abroad has to be respected. The 14 days home quarantine applies irrespective of whether you arrive overland, by plane or by ship. Moreover, you are obliged to contact the responsible German health authority, the announcement further said.