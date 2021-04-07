Six soldiers killed in Afghanistan clash
KABUL: In Afghanistan, six Afghan soldiers and eight Taliban have been killed in a clash in Takhar province.
The clashes erupted at midnight when the armed militants attacked the joint Afghan security forces operating base in Ishkamish district.
