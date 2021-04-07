Thursday, April 8, 2021
Six soldiers killed in Afghanistan clash

| April 7, 2021

KABUL: In Afghanistan, six Afghan soldiers and eight Taliban have been killed in a clash in Takhar province.

The clashes erupted at midnight when the armed militants attacked the joint Afghan security forces operating base in Ishkamish district.

