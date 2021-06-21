Sindh University Campus Dadu opens Benazir Bhutto Corner on her 68th Birthday

DNA

DADU, Sindh University Campus Dadu Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah along with heads of departments including Dr Mansoor Soomro, Ms Kulsoom Panhwar, Mr Ashraf Kaloi and other faculty, staff and students inaugurated Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (MMBS) Corner and paid ritch tribute to the great services and contribution of Ms Bhutto whose name and portrait has been officially inscribed in the Campus Logo.

The beautiful portrait has been designed by IT final year student Waqas Ali Vighio and drawn by renowned artist of Dadu Mr Rajab Solangi and has been appreciated by all faculty students, staff and civil society.

Dr Azhar Ali Shah said that historically Indus Valley Civilization to which we identify now as Pakistan has remained a matrilineal society and Ms Benazir Bhutto is the continuity of that historic matrilineal characteristic of this land and she is an epitome an icon and legacy that connects our present with our glorious historical past.

We are happy that Sindh University Campus Dadu is named after Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and all of us faculty as well as student body of Dadu Campus specially the girls are striving to continue the legacy of Ms Bhutto restoring our glorious past and moving towards global recognition of Pakistan as matrilineal egalitarian society again.

Dr Shah requested the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to grant funds for the establishment of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Chair at Sindh University Campus Dadu so that proper research and other academic activities could further be carried out.

At the end 68th Birthday Cake of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was jointly cut by PVC, HoDs, Faculty, Students and Staff.