Sindh CM inspects water drainage work in affected areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has visited different parts of Karachi today for inspecting the ongoing water drainage work in affected areas hit by heavy rain, on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the chief minister said in a statement that CM Murad Ali Shah visited Shaheen Grid Station of K-Electric today where he was welcomed by KE CEO Moonis Alvi. Shah directed deputy commissioner of Korangi to immediately bring sandbags.

He said that Shaheen Grid Station is supply power to whole Defence area and sandbags were installed for stopping rainwater pouring inside the installation.

The drainage work was underway with the collaboration of the Sindh government from the grid station. The spokesperson said that 12 out 197 electricity feeders are currently functional, whereas, Defence Phase VI electricity will be restored after the complete drainage of rainwater.

The spokesperson added that the local administration is making efforts for clearing the installation from rainwater tonight.

Moreover, the chief minister also visited Street 26 and Bukhari Commercial Lanes of the metropolis and inspected the water drainage work continued by CBC, KWSB and KMC teams. CM Shah ordered teams to ensure clearing the street till tonight.

During his visit, the chief minister was accompanied by provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and his aide Murtaza Wahab. CM Murad Ali Shah directed teams to use three more machines to drain out water.