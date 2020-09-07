SIH celebrates World Physical Therapy Day

DNA

Islamabad: SEPT 7 – The focus for this year’s World Physical Therapy Day on 08 September is rehabilitation after COVID-19 and the role of physiotherapists in the treatment and management of people affected by COVID-19.

Mr. Muhammad Kashif Khan, Associate General Manager Rehabilitation Department at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) stated that, “World PT Day is an internationally recognized annual event where we can promote the discipline of physical therapy and highlight the role, physical therapist plays in keeping populations well, mobile and independent. He said that, “A physiotherapist can help people understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 and work with them to support their recovery.”

In his message on World Physical Therapy Day, Mr. Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer Shifa International Hospital stated that, “Worldwide Physical Therapists are playing their role in enabling persons with physical limitations to exercise their rights and freedom”. He appreciated the role of allied sciences during pandemics.

Ms. Faiza Badar, Manager Rehabilitation Department, SIH shared that, “Early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual ensuring his/ her acceptance in the society”. She also mentioned the role of a physical therapist in the rehabilitation of patients diagnosed with COVID 19.

A poster competition was arranged by Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University on this occasion, in which students of DPT (Doctor of Physiotherapy/ Physical Therapy) participated and shared painting on the role of physical therapy in the recovery of COVID -19 patients.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Sajjad, Associate Professor & HOD Rehabilitation Sciences Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University stressed the need to abolish quackery in the field of allied sciences.