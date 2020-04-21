Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sierra Leone president to self-isolate over virus fears

| April 21, 2020
A bodyguard of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president on Monday night announced that he was in good health despite a staffer testing positive.

He also said that all his family members were in good health and none had shown coronavirus symptoms.

President Bio will self-quarantine for 14 days because of having contact with the bodyguard, according to BBC’s Umaru Fofana.

Sierra Leone has to date confirmed 43 coronavirus cases.

The country’s SLBC television channel shared a video of the president’s announcement:

