Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Main Menu

Shusha to be declared cultural capital of Turkic world in 2023

| November 24, 2021

BAKU, NOV 24: Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said, speaking at the conference ‘Great return: Revival of culture.’

“The announcement will be made at the TURKSOY session. Events will be held with the participation of all of our Turkic-speaking brothers,” the minister said.

CENTRAL ASIA, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Shusha to be declared cultural capital of Turkic world in 2023

BAKU, NOV 24: Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world inRead More

Foreign Minister: Victory opens new era in Azerbaijan’s history

BAKU, NOV 23: Azerbaijan is moving rapidly towards the reintegration of the liberated territories, ForeignRead More

Comments are Closed