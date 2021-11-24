Shusha to be declared cultural capital of Turkic world in 2023
BAKU, NOV 24: Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said, speaking at the conference ‘Great return: Revival of culture.’
“The announcement will be made at the TURKSOY session. Events will be held with the participation of all of our Turkic-speaking brothers,” the minister said.
