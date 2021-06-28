Shehryar urges opposition to play role in Parliament to address public issues
Islamabad : Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the opposition to play its constructive role in Parliament to address public issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is fully committed to make legislation on national issues and it is ready to sit with the opposition parties in this regard.
Shehryar Afridi stressed the need to make institutional, judicial and electoral reforms to streamline the system to yield desired results.
