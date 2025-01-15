Shazma successfully defends groundbreaking PhD Thesis in Pharmaceutical Sciences
ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/ – Shazma, a promising researcher, has successfully defended her PhD thesis in Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of Peshawar achieving a significant milestone in the field of ophthalmology. Her groundbreaking work, titled “Self-Assembled Latanoprost Loaded Nanomicelles as a Drug Delivery System,” focuses on a novel nano-formulation for the management of glaucoma, a condition affecting approximately 70 million people worldwide and a leading cause of irreversible blindness.
Under the supervision of Meritorious Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and co-supervision of Professor Dr. Fazle Nasir, Chairman of the Department of Pharmacy, Shazma’s research offers a more effective and long-lasting alternative to current treatments. Her formulation not only enhances efficacy but is also free of side effects, marking a breakthrough in the fight against glaucoma.
This innovative work is expected to revolutionize glaucoma treatment, offering hope to millions at risk of losing their sight.
