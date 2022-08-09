Shahbaz Gill arrested

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan Shehbaz Gill has been arrested. He was arrested when he was about to enter the Bani Gala Imran Khan residence.

Sources says the Islamabad Police have arrested him however it is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile senior PTI leaders Fawad Ch and Farrukh Habib have condemned the incident and criticized the government.