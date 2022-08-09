Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Main Menu

Shahbaz Gill arrested

| August 9, 2022

Shahbaz Gill arrested

DNA

ISLAMABAD:  The Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan Shehbaz Gill has been arrested. He was arrested when he was about to enter the Bani Gala Imran Khan residence.

Sources says the Islamabad Police have arrested him however it is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile senior PTI leaders Fawad Ch and Farrukh Habib have condemned the incident and criticized the government.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Shahbaz Gill arrested

Shahbaz Gill arrested DNA ISLAMABAD:  The Chief of Staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan ShehbazRead More

An emotional send-off to Yves Manville

French ambassador hosts farewell dinner An emotional send-off to DHM Yves Manville The outgoing DeputyRead More

Comments are Closed