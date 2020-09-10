Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Seven-member committee formed to finalise schedule of Punjab LG polls

| September 10, 2020
download

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a seven-member committee for reviewing the arrangements of local bodies elections across the province.

CM Usman Buzdar chaired a session for the organisation of local government polls in Punjab. However, the participants of the session failed to make a final decision regarding the local bodies’ election.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that the new local government system will empower citizens at the grassroots level. He said that the provincial authorities have restored funds for the local governments which will begin a new era of development in every city and village after the appropriate distribution of resources in accordance with the public needs.

The chief minister vowed that the government will ensure transparency in the utilisation of funds, whereas, the local government institutions should not neglect to fulfil their responsibilities.

He said that modern machinery is being provided to LG institutions by the Punjab authorities for maintaining cleanliness situation in all cities and tolerance will not be shown over negligence in the clearance of drainage nullahs.

The chief minister formed a seven-member committee for finalising the schedule of the LG polls. The committee headed by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat will comprise two provincial ministers, additional chief secretary interior, secretary local government and concerned officers.

The committee will present its recommendations to the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar next week.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Maryam-Shehbaz

‘Traumatising, heart-rending’: Shehbaz, Maryam react to motorway gang-rape

LAHORE : Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, reacting to the gang-rape of aRead More

PM-Imran-Khan-1

PM Khan summons meeting of NCC on construction today

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination CommitteeRead More

  • Adviser Finance chairs the 2nd meeting of FBR Policy Board

  • Seven-member committee formed to finalise schedule of Punjab LG polls

  • Shehbaz Sharif, daughter appear before NAB court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt gives 60 days to NGOs for registration

  • PM Imran to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis today

  • Sindh turned into cesspool of filth, corruption by Zardari, Bilawal: Ali Zaidi

  • UAE embassy container goes missing

  • Gold price falls to Rs113,100 per tola

    • Comments are Closed