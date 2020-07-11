Seven illegal Islamabad clinics sealed
ISLAMABAD – JUL 11 – Seven illegal clinics in Islamabad were sealed on Saturday. It was done after inspection by drug inspector Maria Zafar of various clinics and pharmacies.
The sealed clinics are in Islamabad’s Sector G-13, G-9, E-11 and Shams Colony.
Zafar also checked the medicines at various stores. She instructed several clinics to ensure cleanliness and better arrangements.
“No one is allowed to play with people’s lives,” Zafar said.
