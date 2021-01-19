Seven countries lose vote in UN General Assembly over arrears
United Nations has suspended the right to vote of seven countries in General Assembly due to their unpaid share of annual budget.
The countries include Iran, Niger, Libya, the Central African Republic, Congo, Brazzaville, South Sudan and Zimbabwe.
The UN’s budget is around 3.2 billion US dollars per year. The budget for peacekeeping operations is separate and totals around $6.5 billion.
