“Serving the masses our top priority”: PM Imran

| June 17, 2020
KARACHI, Jun 17 : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said serving the masses was the top most priority of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a meeting with a delegation of PTI’s Members of Sindh Assembly here, the Prime Minister urged upon the public representatives to play an active role in resolving problems of the masses within their constituencies.According to PM Office Media Wing, the PTI MPs included Umer Ammari, Dr Syed Imran Ali Shah, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Bilal Ahmed, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Jamaluddin Siddiqi, Karim Bux Gabol, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Mir Ramzan, Shahzad Qureshi, Malik Shahzad Awan, Rabistan Khan, Syed Ahmed, Shah Nawaz JAdoo, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Shehryar Khan, Adeel Ahmed, Raja Azhar Khan, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, Tahira Dua Bhutto, Sidra Imran, Dr Seema Zia and Rabia Azfar.Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and PM’s Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar were present.

The members of Sindh Assembly lauded the government’s recent budget proposals, strategy to counter coronavirus and launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.They also gave suggestions on strengthening ties between federation and provinces.

