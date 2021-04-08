Separate center to be established at Secretariat to facilitate pensioners: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says pensioners would get medical facilities on the pattern of federal government.

Talking to a delegation of pensioners Association in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, he said a separate center would be set up at Secretariat to facilitate pensioners.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan assured the delegation that Group Insurance demand would be taken up at Cabinet Committee.