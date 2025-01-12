Senior Journalist Javed Shehzad passes away due to cardiac arrest

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and Chief Reporter of Daily Ausaf and ABN News, Javed Shehzad, tragically passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was widely respected for his contributions to the field of journalism and had a long-standing career in reporting and news coverage.

Javed Shehzad’s sudden death has left the media fraternity in deep sorrow, with colleagues, friends, and admirers expressing their heartfelt condolences. Known for his professionalism, commitment to truth, and integrity, Shehzad was a prominent figure in the media landscape, particularly in Islamabad, where he worked for many years.

Throughout his career, Javed Shehzad earned a reputation for his insightful reporting and in-depth analysis of current affairs. His work with both Daily Ausaf and ABN News had a significant impact on shaping public opinion and informing the masses about key national and international issues. His passing is a major loss to the media industry, where he was seen as a dedicated and reliable journalist.

Javed Shehzad is remembered not only for his exceptional journalistic skills but also for his personal warmth and kindness. Tributes have poured in from various media houses and political figures who lauded his commitment to the truth and his invaluable role in journalism.

His Namaz-e-Janaza shall be offered today in Chor, Rawalpindi today.